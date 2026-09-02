“We have directed our police units to strengthen police visibility, patrols and monitoring in areas where people are expected to converge, particularly commercial establishments, transport terminals, markets, and other public places. Our priority is to prevent crimes before they happen and ensure a safe and peaceful holiday season,” Nartatez said.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen public safety and ensure the protection of communities during the holiday season.

The country marked the “ber” months on Sept. 1, kicking off the Philippines’ long Christmas season when shopping, travel, family gatherings and other holiday activities are expected to increase.

Nartatez called on the public to remain alert against crimes that could take advantage of increased consumer activity, cash transactions and travel.

“The public should remain vigilant against theft, robbery, scams, and other crimes that may take advantage of increased shopping, cash transactions, and travel during the holiday season. We also remind everyone to secure their belongings, avoid sharing real-time locations online, and immediately report suspicious activities to the police,” he said.

The PNP will also strengthen patrols in crime-prone areas and communities where holiday activities are expected to increase. Police units are likewise expected to maintain close coordination with local authorities and other stakeholders to address emerging security concerns.

Nartatez said the police and the public must work together to keep communities safe throughout the holiday season.