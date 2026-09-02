“We said it before and we will say it again: Road rage brings no good to any motorist. It does not only create legal trouble, it also compromises the safety of the drivers involved and other road users,” Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said.

In the video posted on 31 August, a private vehicle motorist was seen engaged in a road rage incident with fellow motorists, including a jeepney driver along Andres Bonifacio Road approaching C5 in Marikina City.

Investigation of the LTFRB revealed that the traffic flow was affected due to the incident while the passengers of the jeepney were stranded in the middle road.

Pua stressed that the incident clearly violates the provision in the Certificate of Public Convenience on providing safe, reliable, and convenient public land transportation service.

The LTFRB ordered the jeepney operator to submit a notarized written explanation for employing reckless PUV drivers on or before the scheduled hearing on 10 September.

“This should be another reminder for everybody to keep their heads cool. Let us be respectful and observe road courtesy; we will not go wrong with that,” the acting chair said.