“As regulators, it is also part of our mandate to look after and protect the welfare of homebuyers and homeowners. Kaya naman mas paiigtingin natin ang pagre-resolba sa kanilang mga hinaing sa pamamagitan ng mass conciliations sa lahat ng rehiyon,” Aliling said.

“Hindi dapat tumatagal ang concerns at complaints na ipinaparating sa atin ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga homebuyers na dugo't pawis ang ginugol upang makapagpundar ng sariling tahanan. Sa halip ay dapat agarang tinutugunan nang patas at naaayon sa batas at polisiya,” he added.

Aliling ordered regional directors to submit an inventory of all pending homebuyer and homeowner complaints, including reasons why the cases remain unresolved.

DHSUD has identified Calabarzon, the National Capital Region and Central Luzon as priority areas.

The initiative follows the department’s Zero Backlog Program, which was launched after Aliling assumed office and inherited more than 3,000 pending regulatory and other actionable items dating as far back as 2021.

DHSUD said the backlog was cleared within two months.

An internal audit launched in March later uncovered pending regulatory applications at the regional level, prompting the department to deploy officials to regional offices to address them.

Since June, DHSUD said all regional offices have reported and certified zero overdue regulatory applications.

Under existing policies, regulatory applications must be acted upon within 15 days through approval, denial or issuance of a notice of deficiency of requirements.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., dapat mas mabilis at malinis ang paghahatid natin ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” Aliling said.