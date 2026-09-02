"As regulators, it is also part of our mandate to look after and protect the welfare of homebuyers and homeowners. Kaya naman mas paiigtingin natin ang pagre-resolba sa kanilang mga hinaing sa pamamagitan ng mass conciliations sa lahat ng rehiyon," Aliling said.

"Hindi dapat tumatagal ang concerns at complaints na ipinaparating sa atin ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga homebuyers na dugo't pawis ang ginugol upang makapagpundar ng sariling tahanan. Sa halip ay dapat agarang tinutugunan nang patas at naaayon sa batas at polisiya," he added.

DHSUD identified Calabarzon, the National Capital Region and Central Luzon as priority areas.

The move is part of Aliling's 8-Point Agenda and follows the department's Zero Backlog Program, which cleared more than 3,000 pending regulatory and other actionable items dating to 2021 within two months.

An internal audit launched in March also uncovered pending regulatory applications at the regional level. Since June, all regional offices have reported zero overdue regulatory applications.