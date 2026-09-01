She said NLEX management should decide on the suggestions before President Ferdinand Marcos makes the same suggestion, or it will impose a sanction on NLEX for not implementing ways to ease the congestion, which, according to motorists, lasts nine hours.

“Kahapon ay napag-usapan ang problemang iyan, pero hindi napag-usapan kung anumang sanction. Ang nasa proposal po ng Pangulo ay paano po matutulungan iyong mga naipit nating mga kababayan sa NLEX. Most probably, kapag nakausap ko ang Pangulo ay itatanong ko po iyan, dahil hindi po sa ngayon ang pag-sanction ang inuuna ng Pangulo, kundi ang kaginhawaan ng ating mga motorista,” she said.

Dizon backs proposal

Meanwhile, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon expressed support for a proposed toll holiday at the NLEX.

“Pwede pong gawin ‘yan,” said Dizon. (It can be done.)

“Hindi po kasalanan ng mga kababayan natin ‘to so dapat they should not be the ones to carry that burden,” he explained. (This is not the fault of our citizens so they should not be the ones to carry that burden.)

Dizon assured that the government can shoulder the costs for motorists if a toll holiday is implemented.

When he was secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Dizon recounted that he also ordered the suspension of toll fees at the NLEX.

Last year, when he was still DOTr chief, Dizon ordered the NLEX twice to suspend the collection of toll fees in connection with the repair of the Marilao Bridge following road accidents.

Flood wall

On the other hand, Dizon said they are considering building a flood wall as a solution to the flooding problem at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) that has caused traffic standstills.

“Meron kasi kaming iniisip na solusyon na magtatayo ng flood wall sa tabi ng NLEX,” said Dizon in a radio interview. (We are thinking of building a flood wall along NLEX.)

Dizon said he had already talked to Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rogelio "Babes" Singson and NLEX officials on Tuesday morning about the plan.

“So mukhang ‘yan ay doable pero kailangan lang pag-aralan ng mabuti ‘yung engineering,” said the DPWH chief.

Dizon noted that the only portion of the NLEX that gets flooded is in the vicinity of the Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon, Pampanga.

Under the plan, he said, a 200-meter flood wall will be erected on both sides of the NLEX, where pumps will also be installed.