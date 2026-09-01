“Ang inyong Office of Civil Defense and your Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Environmental Management Bureau, is closely coordinating or monitoring itong air quality situation natin in several areas in the Philippines affected by this haze, especially the NCR, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, kahapon, hanggang ngayon,” Alejandro said.

“As observed, the haze is possibly associated with smoke and transboundary haze from the ongoing fires in Indonesia which may have been transported towards the Philippines by prevailing winds,” he added.

Alejandro said the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) was continuously assessing air quality through its network of monitoring stations to determine the extent and potential impact of the haze.

“So ang advisory po natin ngayon, as issued by EMB, is that kung pwede, let's minimize prolonged outdoor activities, particularly in areas visibly affected by haze,” he said.

Children, older persons and individuals with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions were advised to limit their outdoor exposure and take additional precautions.

“Wear a well-fitting mask, preferably N95 or equivalent, when going outdoors in areas with noticeable haze, and stay updated through official advisories issued by DENR and EMB, and your Office of Civil Defense kasama na rin ang ating Department of Health,” Alejandro said.

Residents in heavily affected areas were also advised to remain indoors when possible, close doors and windows and use wet cloth to cover gaps where outside air could enter.

Motorists should use headlights or fog lights when traveling at night or under poor visibility, the OCD added.

Alejandro warned that exposure to haze could cause difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, watery eyes and nasal irritation and could aggravate respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

“So dapat po tayo maingat, sumunod po tayo sa mga advisories, and let's stay safe,” he said.