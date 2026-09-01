The occurrence of forest and land fires in Indonesia is the apparent possible cause of the unhealthy air, with smoke possibly being carried toward the Philippines by the prevailing southwest monsoon.

On Monday, 31 August, Indonesia’s wildfire season intensified. While El Niño is not considered the main cause of the fires, the dry season and deforestation have contributed to hotter and drier conditions, allowing fires to spread more rapidly.

Indonesian authorities have deployed cloud-seeding operations and firefighting aircraft to help contain the fires and prevent the smoke and flames from spreading.

The most severe wildfire season recorded in Indonesia occurred 11 years ago. Government data showed that the country experienced intense El Niño-related drought in 2015, contributing to fires that destroyed nearly 95,000 hectares of land.

Following the 2015 wildfires, Indonesian authorities vowed to strengthen fire prevention measures and improve efforts to contain fires in hotspots, particularly in Borneo, where fires can be difficult to extinguish.

Aside from drought, economic and agricultural activities also contribute to the spread of fires in Indonesia. Authorities continue to manage the situation and prevent the fires from spreading to vulnerable areas.