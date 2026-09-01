“Our first-half results reflect a broader and still-expanding regional business. Traffic in the Philippines is only one part of the picture. New road openings, stronger Indonesian operations and our equity investments all contributed to the period’s performance,” MPTC said over the weekend.

The opening of CAVITEX C5 Link Segment 3B Phase 1 and CALAX Subsection 3 also supported revenue growth by bringing additional portions of MPTC’s Philippine network into service.

In Indonesia, stable logistics activity, scheduled tariff adjustments and improved toll-road access amid continuing road works supported performance.

MPTC said its share in the net earnings of its Indonesian equity investments also contributed to higher core profit.

The company expanded its Indonesian portfolio in late 2024 through a strategic investment in PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol (JTT), which manages 13 strategic toll roads spanning 676 kilometers across West Java, Central Java and East Java.

MPTC now operates and invests in more than 1,100 kilometers of toll roads across the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The company, meanwhile, spent P7.6 billion on capital expenditures in the first half, down 5 percent from a year earlier as right-of-way and related construction issues affected completion schedules for ongoing projects.

Current works include NLEX Segment 8.2 Section 1A from Mindanao Avenue to Quirino Highway, the remaining CALAX subsections and the CAVITEX-CALAX Link Expressway.

MPTC is also completing remaining works on CAVITEX C5 Link Segment 3B Phase 2 and the NLEX Connector.

Financing costs attributable to qualifying projects under construction continue to be capitalized while the assets are being built, in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

MPTC said toll adjustments are implemented only after regulatory approval and are intended to support the operation, maintenance, and continuing development of expressways under their respective concession agreements.

At the same time, the company has provided toll relief to qualified public transport and freight operators, including assistance worth more than P2 million a day under transport-support programs.

“Our priority remains the same: keep our roads safe and reliable, finish critical links as quickly as right-of-way and construction conditions allow, and deliver better mobility for motorists, commuters and businesses,” MPTC said.