EMB, MPTC to display air quality data on NLEX

The partnership aims to enhance public access to air quality information through the dissemination of Air Quality Index (AQI) updates on the NLEX LED billboard in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The AQI updates to be displayed will be sourced from the Bureau’s ambient air quality monitoring stations in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga; Meycauayan City, Bulacan; and Zambales.

The program commenced with an opening message from Engr. Nesty P. Mendiola, OIC-Chief of EMED, who highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector in advancing environmental initiatives and public service.

Prior to the signing ceremony, representatives from the Bureau, NLEX Corporation, and MPT Corporation discussed the implementation arrangements, roles, and responsibilities necessary to ensure the successful rollout of the partnership.

The highlight of the activity was the formal signing of the Contract of Partnership, signifying the parties’ shared commitment to promoting the dissemination of AQI updates through strategic communication platforms and collaborative environmental initiatives.

This initiative reflects the Bureau’s continuing commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, promoting environmental transparency, and enhancing public access to critical environmental information across Central Luzon.