MPTC ToL honors cycling icon

“We’re honored to have cycled alongside General Torre in the Heritage Ride, who himself is an advocate of cycling,” said tour chief organizer and chief executive officer Arrey Perez after the 60-kilometer event that preceded the Tour co-presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and MPTC and sanctioned by the PhilCycling.

Torre was with his MMDA Bike Lane Program team in the executive race that also saw Dinah Remolacio, president of Tour of Luzon organizer Mad Management, sweat it out in the event that started and finished in CaSobe in Calatagan.

The polka dot jersey awarded to the King of the Mountain, meanwhile, will be named after the late legendary champion Paquito Rivas, who owns the title as Eagle of the Mountain for having won for three consecutive years — 1973, 1974 and 1979 — the individual time trial race that finished in Baguio City.

“His legacy will be immortalized through the King of the Mountain Polka Dot Jersey,” Perez said. “This symbolic gesture celebrates his unmatched feats.”