“As I always say, with or without an award or recognition, I will continue serving to the best of my ability,” Go said.

He said public service should be measured by its impact on ordinary Filipinos, particularly those in need.

“More than any award or recognition, what matters most to me is the opportunity to serve and help our fellow Filipinos, especially the poor and those in need,” he said.

“The true measure of our work is whether we are able to help people and whether ordinary Filipinos can truly feel the service of their government,” he added.

Go has focused on legislation involving health care, disaster response, education and assistance for vulnerable communities. Among the measures he has backed are the Malasakit Centers Act, which established one-stop centers for patients seeking government medical assistance, and laws supporting Super Health Centers and regional specialty centers.

The awards event was organized by TAG Media Group and also marked Indonesia’s Independence Day and Philippine-Indonesian friendship.

Go thanked the organizers and fellow awardees but said the recognition would serve mainly as motivation to continue his work.

“I am Senator Bong Go, and you can continue to count on me to serve to the best of my ability,” he said.