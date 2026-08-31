The U.S. Pacific Command hailed the pact as a symbol of the enduring relationship between Manila and Washington and their shared commitment to peace, security and freedom.

Since 1951, the command said the alliance has stood as a pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific, with both countries confronting challenges ranging from protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity to responding to natural disasters.

The State Department, meanwhile, said Washington would continue deepening its relationship with Manila, honoring its treaty obligations and strengthening economic cooperation, including through the Luzon Economic Corridor.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States.