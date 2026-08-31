Central Luzon remained inundated by floods, particularly parts of Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac and Zambales.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau said 3,786 barangays were susceptible to geohazards from 30 August to 2 September based on rainfall forecasts from PAGASA.

Malacañang assured affected residents that government assistance, particularly in evacuation centers, remained available.

“Ang tulong po ay nandiyan at hindi po kayo hahayaang magutom, pati ang non-food kits like hygiene kits, sleeping, clothing at kitchen kits ay kumpleto pong maibibigay sa inyo. Sapat na sapat ang supply ng pagkain, non-food kits, ayusin ng mga evacuation centers, kailangan tama at sapat ang supply ng gamot. Pati ang short-term at long-term na solusyon sa problema ng baha sa Pampanga at Bulacan ay pinag-usapan at inutos na rin ng Pangulo na asikasuhin kaagad,” Castro said.

She was referring to a situational briefing led by Marcos last week at the Pampanga Capitol in San Fernando.

Castro said Secretary to the Cabinet Benhur Abalos and Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon personally visited Hagonoy and Paombong in Bulacan to assess conditions.

“Sa paglakas muli ng ulan nitong gabi ng Biyernes at Sabado, ang mga miyembro ng gabinete ay muling nag-update sa Pangulo at inutos ng Pangulo na dapat na lahat ng apektadong lugar at apektadong mga residente siguraduhin hindi magugutom at kumpleto pati ang non-food kits,” she said.

Castro said Dizon also updated Marcos on the collapse of two bridges in Tarlac, which the DPWH secretary had inspected.

“Sa mga ganitong klaseng sitwasyon, hindi kailangang utusan pa ng Pangulo ang mga nasabing miyembro ng Gabinete dahil alam nila kung ano ang nais ng Pangulo. Mabilis na aksyon,” Castro said.

Tarlac has been placed under a state of calamity through Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution 416-2026 following widespread flooding and the collapse of the Ninoy Aquino and Agana bridges, two major thoroughfares in the province.

Pampanga has been under a state of calamity since 12 August, while Bulacan followed on 20 August.