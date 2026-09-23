MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered its growth forecasts for the Philippine economy for both 2026 and 2027, citing the prolonged Middle East conflict, weaker investment and the expected impact of severe dry weather associated with the El Niño phenomenon.

In its September Asian Development Outlook (ADO), the Manila-based lender said gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to expand by 3.3 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year, down from its July forecasts of 3.8 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

ADB officials presented the latest ADO at their offices on Wednesday morning.

“I think ongoing gradual recovery in public investment, slower than we had been anticipating, is one of the factors behind that on the domestic side,” said John Beirne, ADB principal economist.

“Another factor would be tightening global financial conditions, which also has an impact on financial conditions in the Philippines on consumption and investment. And that's not even mentioning the El Nino, which also contributes to this as well,” he added.