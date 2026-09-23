The new technologies strengthen the company’s raw material treatment and tobacco-processing capabilities at what JTI describes as its primary manufacturing hub for Asia.

“This fresh investments reflect our confidence in the Philippines, its economic potential and its importance to JTI’s operations,” said Amir Vajdi, JTI-AMC Factory Lead, Philippines.

The DIET facility uses an advanced process that expands tobacco to improve the preparation and use of raw materials in manufacturing. JTI said the technology is designed to support greater consistency and efficiency in processing.

The Batangas site is the first JTI manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia equipped with DIET technology. The company also operates DIET facilities in Bangladesh and Japan.

The facility produces for the Philippine market and exports to 22 markets worldwide. Construction of the new facilities also recorded 645,000 safe man-hours, according to JTI.

The expanded CA facility, meanwhile, is designed to preserve the quality and integrity of tobacco before it enters production. Its increased capacity gives the company greater flexibility in handling manufacturing requirements.

Vajdi said the Batangas facility’s existing technical capabilities made it a suitable location for the new technology.

“That strong foundation made Batangas a natural location for JTI’s first DIET plant in Southeast Asia and allows us to continue advancing our manufacturing capabilities in the Philippines,” he said.

JTI has also expanded its Philippine operations beyond manufacturing, establishing a Global Business Services center during the COVID-19 pandemic to support its Philippine and other Asian markets.

“The Philippines continues to offer a competitive environment for long-term investment, backed by strong local talent, a strategic location, and a supportive ecosystem for manufacturing growth,” Vajdi said.