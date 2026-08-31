Her victory adds another major achievement to a journey that has been shaped by some of the country’s biggest reality and talent competitions.

Long before earning her Eurovision ticket, Carmelle had already introduced her voice to audiences through The Voice Kids, where she finished as first runner-up. She later conquered Tawag ng Tanghalan and expanded her public following even further after becoming a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother.

This time, however, Carmelle faced a different challenge.

Ten emerging Filipino acts competed during Philippine Selection Night, each hoping to become the country’s first Eurovision Song Contest Asia representative. The competition was organized by ABS-CBN, hosted by Vice Ganda and made available to international audiences through the Eurovision Song Contest’s YouTube platform.

The final outcome combined votes from three groups. A professional jury determined 40 percent of the results, Filipino viewers accounted for another 40 percent, while international voters contributed the remaining 20 percent.

When the results were revealed, Carmelle stood at the top with “Sobra-Sobra,” a song written by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides.

SAGA finished second with “Broken Beyond Repair,” while JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano completed the Top 3 with “Mapadama.”

For Carmelle, the triumph represents much more than another trophy from a singing competition. She now carries the distinction of being the artist chosen to introduce the Philippines to the Eurovision Song Contest Asia stage.

Her November appearance in Bangkok will also mark a milestone for Philippine music as the country sends its first entry to the newly established competition.

From a young contestant finding her voice on television to an artist preparing to sing before an international audience, Carmelle’s journey has come full circle.

And when she performs “Sobra-Sobra” in Bangkok, she will not simply be competing for another title—she will be opening a new chapter for the Philippines on the Eurovision stage.