The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2026 is giving moviegoers a chance to meet the filmmakers behind its featured works through a series of post-screening talkback sessions in Manila and Cebu.
Acclaimed filmmaker Lee Sang-il, director of this year’s opening film, “Kokuho,” will meet Filipino audiences following its screening at SM Megamall Cinema 2 on 2 October.
Director Iizuka Kasho will also participate in discussions following screenings of “Blue Boy Trial” at SM Cebu on 22 October and SM Manila on 24 October.
The festival is also partnering with Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Japan Film Commission for “Journey through Japan on Screen in Manila 2026,” which will feature special screenings accompanied by conversations with filmmakers and producers.
On 21 November, producers Alemberg Ang and Jason Gray will join a talkback following the screening of Hayakawa Chie’s “Renoir.”
The program continues on 22 November with director Jaime Pacena II and producer Soga Masumi discussing “Kono Basho” with audiences after the screening.