The program is being implemented under Revenue Regulations No. 4-2026 and covers qualified micro taxpayers with delinquent accounts, preliminary or final assessments as of 31 December 2025, and open stop-filer cases. It also covers taxpayers that have already ceased business operations.

Under the rules, taxpayers with delinquent or assessed basic taxes and/or penalties totaling no more than P80,000 for a taxable year may apply for relief, subject to the program’s requirements. Approved applicants pay an abatement fee of P5,000 for each taxable year covered.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said applications picked up following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s mention of the program in his State of the Nation Address and the agency’s information campaigns.

“Availment gained momentum following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s mention of the program in his State of the Nation Address and intensified information campaigns by our Revenue Regions. Upon the direction of Finance Secretary Frederick Go, we want to make sure that taxpayers who qualify know that this relief is available to them,” Mendoza said.

He also directed BIR field offices to actively identify eligible taxpayers instead of waiting for them to approach the agency.

“Ang utos natin sa ating mga Revenue Regions at Revenue District Offices, huwag lang nating hintayin na lumapit sa atin ang taxpayers. Hanapin natin sa system kung sino ang qualified na maka-avail, reach out to them, and guide them in settling their covered liabilities, regularizing their records, and returning to compliance,” he added.

Mendoza urged eligible taxpayers to use the program before it expires on 31 December 2026.

“With the program available until December 31, 2026, we encourage taxpayers who qualify to avail while there is still time. This is an opportunity to settle covered liabilities, clean up old tax records, and move forward in compliance,” he said.