Temporarily closed are Camp John Hay parks and attractions, including its trails, historical core and mini-golf course. Other closed locations include Museo Kordilyera, Botanical Garden, Mines View Park, Wright Park, Bayan Park, Diplomat Hotel, Baguio Museum, The Mansion House, BenCab Museum and all neighborhood community parks.

Despite the widespread closures, several outdoor and cultural destinations remain open to the public. These include Burnham Park, the Igorot Stone Kingdom, John Hay Golf, the Philippine Military Academy, Tam-awan Village and Dragon Treasure Castle.

Tourism authorities continue to remind everyone to stay updated on further announcements and take necessary precautions during severe weather conditions.