TACLOBAN CITY — Residents of far-flung villages in Catarman, the provincial capital of Northern Samar, are slowly recovering after the municipality was declared insurgency-free in October last year.
In the once war-torn Barangay McKinley, village officials led a brigade-style construction of a concrete pathway in mid-August to help farmers transport their harvests to the market.
On Friday, 28 August 2026, personnel of the 804th Maneuver Company, who were conducting combat operations, recovered war materials believed to have been abandoned by guerrillas of the New People’s Army Sub-Regional Committee Emporium, which previously operated in the area.
Police Major Solomon Agayso, company commander, said the recovered items included one M203 grenade launcher with a defaced serial number, one 5.56mm M16 upper receiver, one 5.56mm M16 buffer assembly with spring, and two rounds of M203 grenade launcher live ammunition.
Agayso said the items were found hidden in a rocky portion covered by grass in a forested area of the village. Their recovery was made possible through information provided by a former rebel.
The recovered items are currently under the temporary custody of the 804th MC, pending turnover to the concerned PNP unit for proper documentation and disposition.
Meanwhile, soldiers from the 20th Infantry Battalion discovered buried containers of food in three different locations in Barangay Imelda, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.
The containers held a total of 60 kilos of rice and four kilos of salt, which authorities said may have been buried for as long as six months.
Brig. Gen. Carmelito Pangatungan, commander of the 803rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, said the discovery would help sever logistical support to the armed rebels.
Pangatungan said government troops would step up operations to locate other hidden supplies of insurgents while ensuring the safety of residents in the community.