TACLOBAN CITY — Residents of far-flung villages in Catarman, the provincial capital of Northern Samar, are slowly recovering after the municipality was declared insurgency-free in October last year.

In the once war-torn Barangay McKinley, village officials led a brigade-style construction of a concrete pathway in mid-August to help farmers transport their harvests to the market.

On Friday, 28 August 2026, personnel of the 804th Maneuver Company, who were conducting combat operations, recovered war materials believed to have been abandoned by guerrillas of the New People’s Army Sub-Regional Committee Emporium, which previously operated in the area.