Olivia Rodrigo marked a major milestone for her Daisy Chain initiative as she announced a $10 million donation to 10 charities supporting women and girls, with Melinda French Gates pledging to match the contribution and bring the total to $20 million.

Speaking at the event, Olivia praised the organizations supported by Daisy Chain, describing their work as “essential” and “inspiring.” She said empowering women and girls to make decisions about their futures and live healthy lives free from violence and discrimination is among the most powerful ways to create lasting change.

She also highlighted Melinda as someone who embodies that mission, calling her one of the most inspiring women she has encountered and praising her decades-long work supporting women and girls.

Melinda, who was in attendance, then joined Olivia onstage to celebrate the achievement.

“Look at what you have done. Look at what you created,” Melinda told the audience, emphasizing that the power behind the initiative belongs not only to those onstage but to everyone who supports the cause.

“When women and girls come together to dream and to lead, we change the world,” she said.

Melinda also acknowledged the organizations that will continue the work beyond the event, thanking attendees for helping support their efforts.

Olivia, visibly moved, thanked Melinda and the audience, saying the moment was “beyond” what she had imagined.

The $20 million commitment adds a significant philanthropic dimension to Daisy Chain, highlighting the initiative’s focus on creating opportunities and support systems for women and girls.