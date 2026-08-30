Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer “Jenny” Barzaga, mother of expelled former Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, has won the special election for Cavite’s 4th District, reclaiming the congressional seat vacated by her son.

Barzaga was proclaimed the winner early Sunday after securing 201,893 votes in Saturday’s special election, far ahead of former Vice Mayor Raul Rex Mangubat, who placed second with 30,373 votes.