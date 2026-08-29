In his opening remarks, Madriaga highlighted the progress achieved through the ADMM-Plus since its inception, particularly in bringing together diverse perspectives and fostering practical defense cooperation in areas of shared interest.

“Let our differences inspire us to devise creative solutions rather than divisions,” Madriaga said.

The ADSOM-Plus chair also enjoined delegations to approach the meeting in accordance with the principles that have guided cooperation under the ADMM-Plus.

“I urge everyone to exercise openness to ideas and flexibility to meet in the middle, in line with the ADMM-Plus guiding principles of ASEAN centrality, consensus-building, inclusivity, and collective responsibility,” he added.

Sharing the Philippines’ perspectives on the regional and international security environment, Madriaga underscored the importance of preserving ASEAN centrality and autonomy in shaping an inclusive and forward-looking regional security architecture.

He further strongly advocated for international law, including respect for legal mechanisms and processes for the peaceful management and settlement of disputes.

“A world without clear rules is an insecure one; and while an insecure world is unsafe for everyone, it is especially dangerous for smaller States,” he emphasized.

The meeting reviewed the progress of cooperation under the ADMM-Plus framework, including updates on ongoing activities of its Experts’ Working Groups (EWGs) and preparations for the succeeding cycle of practical cooperation.

The Philippines looked forward to hosting, alongside Japan, the capstone activities of the EWG on Maritime Security this 2026.

Madriaga noted that discussions at the working and senior officials’ levels will contribute to preparations for the 13th ADMM-Plus. He expressed confidence that continued cooperation among participating countries would help produce meaningful outcomes and further strengthen the ADMM-Plus as an ASEAN-led platform for practical defense cooperation.

Joining Madriaga from the DND were Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Marita I. Yoro, who serves as the ADSOM-Plus Working Group leader, and Capt. Jemuel D. Angdason, deputy assistant chief of naval staff for plans, Philippine Navy.