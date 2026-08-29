BDO Unibank’s BDO Kabayan Facebook Page has earned an Award of Merit in the Social Media category at the Philippine Quill Awards for the second consecutive year.
The recognition was given for its campaign, “Alagang Kabayan: Where Every Kabayan Belongs,” which highlights the platform’s efforts to engage overseas Filipinos through relevant content on financial matters while helping them stay connected with their families in the Philippines.
For many Filipinos working overseas, digital platforms have become an important source of information and support.
Through the BDO Kabayan Facebook Page, BDO Remit shares practical financial tips, remittance-related updates and other content designed to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) make informed financial decisions.
“Every remittance represents hard work, sacrifice, and commitment to family. Through the BDO Kabayan Facebook Page, we aim to provide useful information and a sense of community for Filipinos overseas as they manage their financial responsibilities and work toward their goals,” said Genie T. Gloria, BDO senior vice president and head of Remittance.
The award-winning campaign reflects BDO Remit’s continuing “Alagang Kabayan” commitment to supporting Filipinos beyond the remittance transaction.
Through the BDO Kabayan Facebook Page, the bank provides an online space where OFWs can access relevant information, learn from shared experiences and stay connected to the people and aspirations that inspire them to move forward.