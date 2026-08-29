BDO Unibank’s BDO Kabayan Facebook Page has earned an Award of Merit in the Social Media category at the Philippine Quill Awards for the second consecutive year.

The recognition was given for its campaign, “Alagang Kabayan: Where Every Kabayan Belongs,” which highlights the platform’s efforts to engage overseas Filipinos through relevant content on financial matters while helping them stay connected with their families in the Philippines.

For many Filipinos working overseas, digital platforms have become an important source of information and support.