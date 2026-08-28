US law enforcement personnel trained members of various Philippine National Police units in bomb scene investigation, identifying materials, preserving and analyzing evidence, and responding to real-world scenarios through field exercises.

“The partnership between the United States and the Philippines is a counterterrorism success story, and this graduating class reflects the continued commitment of both our nations to address current and future security challenges,” US Embassy Senior Regional Security Officer Jonathan Loden said.

Since 2006, more than 10,000 Filipino law enforcement personnel have undergone ATA training.

The program plans to conduct 120 courses for 2,000 Philippine police officers from October 2026 to September 2027, covering post-blast and cyber investigations, crisis response and other counterterrorism skills.