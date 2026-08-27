The Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) said the suspect had been under surveillance for about three months before the operation.

Police said verification with the Department of Trade and Industry showed that the suspect was not authorized to sell the products, while the batteries allegedly did not bear the required ICC stickers.

Authorities said the suspect had no established physical store and was allegedly renting a house in Barangay Iponan that was being used to store and distribute the batteries.

Police seized 500 automotive batteries with an estimated market value of ₱1.58 million.

The suspect was taken into police custody and is expected to face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, and Republic Act 4109, or the Philippine Standardization Law.

“This accomplishment demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public from unauthorized and potentially unsafe products while ensuring that businesses comply with existing laws and regulations,” PRO-10 officer in charge Brig. Gen. Aaron Mandia said.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies in addressing economic sabotage, smuggling, and other forms of illegal trade,” he added.