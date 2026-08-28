Ernest John Obiena ended his Diamond League campaign on a positive note after finishing fifth in the Zurich leg with a clearance of 5.90 meters in Switzerland on Friday.
More importantly, the 30-year-old Filipino pole vault star secured his spot in the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing after meeting the 5.90m qualifying standard.
Obiena’s performance, however, was not enough to send him to the Diamond League Final in Brussels from 3 to 4 September, but the two-time Asian Games gold medalist was still pleased with his showing.
“Thank you, Weltklasse Zurich, for always hosting such a wonderful competition,” Obiena posted on social media.
The 5.90m clearance also gave Obiena another confidence boost as he continues his buildup for his remaining major assignments, including the World Athletics Ultimate Championships and the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.
World champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden dominated the competition after clearing 6.25m, while Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis finished second with 6.20m.
Sondre Guttormsen of Norway completed the podium after clearing 6.00m.
Obiena will now shift his focus to his upcoming international competitions as he looks to regain his peak form and defend his Asian Games title in Nagoya, Japan.