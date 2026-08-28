District Collector Atty. Maria Yasmin Obillos-Mapa emphasized that the condemnation reflects the Port of NAIA’s commitment to ensuring that abandoned and forfeited goods are disposed of in accordance with established customs procedures and applicable laws.

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno underscored the importance of strengthening transparency and accountability in customs operations, particularly in the disposal of goods that have been abandoned or forfeited in favor of the government.

The BOC-NAIA continues to uphold lawful, transparent, and responsible customs operations, reinforcing the Bureau’s commitment to a modern and accountable Customs administration.