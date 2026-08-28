The Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) has condemned and destroyed a 340 Air Waybills containing over 35.6 tons of abandoned and forfeited goods worth P1.45 million.
The cargoes, originating from various countries, consisted of vape products, dysfunctional equipment, foodstuffs, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and other general merchandise. The goods were subjected to condemnation for violations of Republic Act No. 11900 and Republic Act No. 10863, among applicable customs laws and regulations.
District Collector Atty. Maria Yasmin Obillos-Mapa emphasized that the condemnation reflects the Port of NAIA’s commitment to ensuring that abandoned and forfeited goods are disposed of in accordance with established customs procedures and applicable laws.
Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno underscored the importance of strengthening transparency and accountability in customs operations, particularly in the disposal of goods that have been abandoned or forfeited in favor of the government.
The BOC-NAIA continues to uphold lawful, transparent, and responsible customs operations, reinforcing the Bureau’s commitment to a modern and accountable Customs administration.