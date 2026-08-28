Magalong appealed to the public to refrain from sharing or reposting a video related to one of the incidents to protect the privacy and well-being of the minors involved. He warned that circulating the material could expose the children to online abuse, public shaming and threats.

The mayor urged residents to allow authorities to handle the situation properly and avoid escalating the violence.

BCPO chief Police Colonel Tagel said both cases are being treated separately, with specific details kept confidential because minors are involved.

The first incident occurred outside a high school campus at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2026. Complaints were filed at Police Station 2, which identified the involved Grade 9 and Grade 10 students. Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) personnel are coordinating with school authorities, and a follow-up meeting was scheduled for Aug. 28 to determine the necessary interventions.

The second incident occurred inside a classroom during recess on Aug. 24 and involved Grade 7 and Grade 9 students from a different secondary school. The matter was reported to Police Station 5 on Aug. 27 after one student sustained an injury. WCPD officers met with the school principal, class advisers, parents and guardians to discuss the incident.

Sanctions are expected to be imposed.