“Hindi ko kayang gawin ’yun,” Alemania said. “Never ako nanghipo nang walang consent—never ko gagawin ’yun.”

The actor pointed to his years in the entertainment industry and his past relationships as he rejected the allegations against him. He described himself as someone who has always understood the importance of boundaries despite his admittedly colorful romantic history.

“Never ko ginawa kahit kanino ’yun,” he stressed. “Napaka-gentleman ko. Kaya nga ako nagugustuhan, never ako nangmamanyak.”

Alemania went further in asserting his version of events, invoking his family and his faith as he denied deliberately touching Daniela in an intimate area.

“Lumubog man ako sa kinauupuan ko, mamatay man lahat ng anak ko, mamatay man nanay ko, Father God, ilubog mo na kami lahat kung hinawakan ko siya sa maseselang parte ng katawan niya,” he said.

Despite the controversy surrounding the two actors, Alemania said he has chosen not to hold on to anger toward Daniela. He shared that he has forgiven her and is entrusting the situation to God.

His latest statements represent Alemania’s account of the controversy and his continued denial of Daniela’s accusations. The allegations remain a serious matter, with his comments reflecting his defense rather than an independent determination of what transpired.