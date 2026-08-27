Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino has met with top officials of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Thailand to seek support for the Philippines’ labor agenda.
Tolentino held talks with ILO officials led by Director-General Gilbert Houngbo on Thursday, 27 August, on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) and Related Meetings held in Bangkok.
During the meeting, the secretary asked the ILO for support for the Philippines’ presidency of next year’s 115th International Labour Conference, the country’s ratification of ILO Convention No. 193 on decent work in the platform economy, and the implementation of ASEAN labor and employment initiatives.
Tolentino told ILO officials of the importance of securing the support of the labor organization in advancing decent work, social justice, tripartism, and a just transition.
For his part, Houngbo assured Tolentino that the Philippines has the ILO’s support for the country’s labor priorities.
Houngbo said the ILO recognizes the country’s significant contributions to the organization’s push for decent work all over the globe.