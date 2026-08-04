TACLOBAN CITY – The Energy Development Corporation (EDC) has donated assets from a decommissioned power plant to the Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU)-Ormoc Campus to help enhance the learning experience of its engineering and technology students.

EDC signed a deed of donation with EVSU President Dennis De Paz for the full transfer of ownership of heavy machinery from its Upper Mahiao Plant in Kananga, Leyte, to the university. The donation will give students direct access to real-world power generation equipment.

The donated equipment includes one Ormat Energy Converter (OEC) Power Shelter housing switchgear within a 40-foot container van, one OEC turbine, two condensate return pumps, one six-inch wedge-type gate valve, one 30-horsepower motor, one pneumatic actuator, and four Ex-pentane feed pump headers.