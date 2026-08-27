A fire reportedly triggered by a foraging stray cat destroyed a hut in Barangay San Roque, Maramag, Bukidnon, early Wednesday morning.

A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) report said the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. in a dirty kitchen and quickly spread through the hut, which was made of light materials.

The hut was already burned to the ground when responding firefighters arrived.