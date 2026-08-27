A fire reportedly triggered by a foraging stray cat destroyed a hut in Barangay San Roque, Maramag, Bukidnon, early Wednesday morning.
A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) report said the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. in a dirty kitchen and quickly spread through the hut, which was made of light materials.
The hut was already burned to the ground when responding firefighters arrived.
Investigation showed that the Sintona family, the hut’s owners, had cooked pork adobo and left the pan in the dirty kitchen. A stray cat, reportedly attracted by the smell of the food, overturned the pan, causing oil to spill onto embers and ignite the kitchen.
The fire quickly spread and gutted the hut.
The owner managed to escape and move his motorcycle away from the burning structure.
No injuries were reported.