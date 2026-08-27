The student shot and killed a Grade 10 student and wounded another before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation found gaps in firearm safekeeping and accountability that allegedly allowed unauthorized access to the weapons. Investigators also identified deficiencies in the school’s entry and exit screening procedures.

Based on the findings, complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury were filed against the registered owner of the firearms and the school security personnel before the appropriate prosecutorial authority.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators sought to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting based on evidence while respecting due process.

“We owe it to the families and to the school community to get the facts right. Hindi puwedeng puro assumptions. We follow the evidence, respect due process, and let the proper legal process determine accountability. At the same time, we have to learn from what happened and close the gaps that may put others at risk,” Nartatez said.

Investigators from the Police Regional Office 9-led Special Investigation Task Group found no evidence that the shooting was part of a conspiracy involving any group, organization or other individuals.

“They also found no established school-related or personal grievance that could sufficiently explain the shooting. The investigation, however, identified prior preparation and exposure to violent online material as among the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez reminded firearm owners to properly secure their weapons and urged schools and security personnel to regularly review access controls and screening procedures.

He also encouraged parents and the public to immediately report threats, violent behavior or other warning signs.