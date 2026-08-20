“We have conducted an investigation but we will still coordinate with the PNP dahil nag-iimbestiga din sila eh,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief said investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, particularly because the suspected shooter also died in the incident.

“The problem is the subject or the shooter also took his life,” Matibag said.

“So what we are looking here is if this is related duon sa iba pang nangyari eh,” he added.

“Let us see what is the overall story. So it’s an ongoing investigation.”

The probe comes amid successive school shooting incidents, including the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City last June, where two Grade 9 students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly opened fire on campus, killing three students and injuring several others.