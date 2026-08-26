Sabrina Carpenter paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton following the country music icon’s passing, remembering the legendary singer as someone whose warmth and spirit left a lasting impression on her.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of them together on Instagram, Carpenter reflected on their first meeting, writing, “The only thing I could say after we first met was ‘she really is an angel walking the earth’ and ‘we look like we could be sisters!’”

The “Espresso” hitmaker said she would always treasure their time together, adding, “I will cherish our laughter and conversations and I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days.”

Carpenter ended her tribute with a touching farewell, writing, “There will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart. Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again. I will always love you.”