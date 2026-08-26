“Sustainability has to be embedded in how we operate and plan for the future. Partnering with MPower enables us to improve our energy management while supporting our long-term business and sustainability goals,” Big Ben Group director Benjamin Eusebio said.

Big Ben Group manufactures and supplies ready-mix concrete for residential, commercial and major infrastructure projects.

Big Ben Group chairman Eusebio Pacifico Garcia said reliable and cost-efficient energy is critical to maintaining the company’s operations and competitiveness.

“Energy reliability and cost efficiency are fundamental to how we operate and compete. We cannot promise excellence to our clients if we do not secure excellence in our own operations,” Garcia said.

MPower head Redel Domingo said the company would provide energy solutions and expertise to support Big Ben Group’s operational performance and long-term resilience.

“Our commitment extends beyond delivering power. We support Big Ben Group’s growth by providing the energy solutions and expertise needed to strengthen operational performance and long-term resilience,” Domingo said.

MPower provides electricity and flexible energy solutions to businesses under the retail electricity market.