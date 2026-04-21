MPOWER AND PARTNERS BOOST SIERRA MADRE GREEN COVER WITH 2,750 TREES: Initiative underscores commitment to sustainability and biodiversity

MPower, the local retail electricity supplier of Manuel V. Pangilinanled Manila Electric Company (Meralco), with its partners marked a decade of commitment through their CommuniTrees program in Siniloan, Laguna.
MPower, along with One Meralco Foundation (OMF), held two tree planting events under its flagship program CommuniTrees. The latest leg of this sustained initiative took place at the Laguna-Quezon Land Grant in Siniloan, Laguna — a designated planting site within the Sierra Madre Mountain Range covering approximately 4,000 square meters.
The activities mark the 10th year of MPower’s sustained commitment to environmental stewardship. More than 200 partners from leading corporations and industries across Luzon participated, collectively planting a total of 2,750 seedlings.
Once fully grown, the planted trees are expected to generate approximately 275 metric tons of oxygen annually, while helping restore forest cover and biodiversity in the Sierra Madre — one of the country’s most vital natural barriers against typhoon and climate-related risks.
“It’s our first time joining this event, and it has been a truly meaningful experience. Supporting initiatives that protect nature and promote energy conservation is part of our commitment,” CommuniTrees volunteer and Genosi Engineering manager Rex de Leon said.
The activity also fosters a more meaningful collaboration between MPower and its partners.
“CommuniTrees is a testament to the commitment of MPower and its partners to support the sustainability initiatives of One Meralco. It reflects how, as a community, we go beyond business, demonstrating a partnership that extends beyond the contract and a shared commitment to grow together through meaningful, purpose-driven initiatives,” MPower Market Analytics Engineer Charles Kenneth Josue P. Macasero said.
Over the past 10 years, MPower and its partners have planted more than 15,000 seedlings on various sites across the country since the program’s launch in 2015.
Meralco vice president and MPower Retail Sales head Eddie John V. Adug, emphasized the significance of the initiative that puts importance to environmental stewardship.
“CommuniTrees has been a cornerstone of MPower’s mission for a decade, demonstrating that our responsibility extends beyond providing electricity. This milestone reflects the deep and sustained commitment not only of MPower but also of our partners who have long been supporting the same cause. Together, we have transformed a shared vision into a decade of action restoring our forests and strengthening our collective defense against climate change,” Adug said.
The program also highlights MPower’s continued support for the sustainability goals of OMF which aims to plant 3 million trees by 2030 as part of its long-term environmental programs.
As the world celebrates Earth Day, CommuniTrees serves as a powerful reminder that collective action can drive lasting environmental impact. The program underscores MPower’s continuing role as a responsible energy partner dedicated to sustainable nation building.