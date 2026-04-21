MPOWER AND PARTNERS BOOST SIERRA MADRE GREEN COVER WITH 2,750 TREES: Initiative underscores commitment to sustainability and biodiversity

The activities mark the 10th year of MPower’s sustained commitment to environmental stewardship. More than 200 partners from leading corporations and industries across Luzon participated, collectively planting a total of 2,750 seedlings.

Once fully grown, the planted trees are expected to generate approximately 275 metric tons of oxygen annually, while helping restore forest cover and biodiversity in the Sierra Madre — one of the country’s most vital natural barriers against typhoon and climate-related risks.

“It’s our first time joining this event, and it has been a truly meaningful experience. Supporting initiatives that protect nature and promote energy conservation is part of our commitment,” CommuniTrees volunteer and Genosi Engineering manager Rex de Leon said.

The activity also fosters a more meaningful collaboration between MPower and its partners.

“CommuniTrees is a testament to the commitment of MPower and its partners to support the sustainability initiatives of One Meralco. It reflects how, as a community, we go beyond business, demonstrating a partnership that extends beyond the contract and a shared commitment to grow together through meaningful, purpose-driven initiatives,” MPower Market Analytics Engineer Charles Kenneth Josue P. Macasero said.

Over the past 10 years, MPower and its partners have planted more than 15,000 seedlings on various sites across the country since the program’s launch in 2015.