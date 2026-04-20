MPOWER secures STT GDC Philippines energy supply deal

Critical foundation of the Phl digital economy

“As the Philippines rapidly accelerates its digital transformation, data centers are becoming a critical foundation of the country’s digital economy. From cloud computing and artificial intelligence to digital banking and e-commerce, these technologies rely on secure and reliable infrastructure powered by energy,” says STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana.

Partnerships like this demonstrate how collaboration between world-class digital infrastructure providers and trusted energy partners can help enable the next phase of the Philippines’ digital growth,” he added.

“By ensuring reliable and sustainable power for data center operations, we are helping lay the groundwork for a future where the country can confidently support its growing digital ambitions,” Malana stressed.

Joint venture

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture with leading digital solutions platform Globe Telecom; major conglomerate, Ayala Corporation; and Singapore-based data center service provider, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Meralco senior vice president and head of MPower Redel M. Domingo said Meralco recognizes the steady growth of data centers in the country as more businesses require robust data management and digital services support.

“Great partnerships are built on trust, a shared vision, and a commitment to move forward together. Through this agreement, we reaffirm MPower’s commitment to delivering reliable, flexible, and competitive energy solutions that empower our partners to grow and succeed,” he said.

“MPower remains committed to championing customer choice by offering cost-competitive electricity supply and flexible energy solutions that empower businesses in their transition to more efficient operations,” Domingo added.