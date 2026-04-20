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MPOWER secures STT GDC Philippines energy supply deal

A retail supply agreement has been signed between Meralco retail electricity supplier MPower and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, with the former providing planned capacity of up to 40MWs of renewable energy for the electricity requirements of STT GDC Philippines’ data centers — STT Fairview and STT Cavite 1 and 2.
AT Meralco’s headquarters in Pasig City during the ceremonial signing marking the retail supply agreement for MPower’s to energize ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines’ six data centers in Metro Manila and Cavite are (from left) STT GDC Philippines in-country head of Data Centre Operations Chrissie Legaspi; STT GDC Philippines president and chief executive officer Carlo Malana, Meralco senior vice president and MPower head Redel M. Domingo, and Meralco vice president and MPower Retail Sales head Eddie John V. Adug.
AT Meralco’s headquarters in Pasig City during the ceremonial signing marking the retail supply agreement for MPower’s to energize ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines’ six data centers in Metro Manila and Cavite are (from left) STT GDC Philippines in-country head of Data Centre Operations Chrissie Legaspi; STT GDC Philippines president and chief executive officer Carlo Malana, Meralco senior vice president and MPower head Redel M. Domingo, and Meralco vice president and MPower Retail Sales head Eddie John V. Adug.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of MPower
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MPower, the retail electricity supplier (RES) of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), is set to provide reliable supply to power the data center facilities of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines.

Through the recently signed retail supply agreement, MPower will be in charge of electricity requirements of STT GDC Philippines’ three data centers — STT Fairview, STT Cavite 1 and 2 — comprising six accounts with a planned capacity of up to 40 megawatts of renewable energy, supporting the latter’s commitment to operational reliability and efficiency.

AT Meralco’s headquarters in Pasig City during the ceremonial signing marking the retail supply agreement for MPower’s to energize ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines’ six data centers in Metro Manila and Cavite are (from left) STT GDC Philippines in-country head of Data Centre Operations Chrissie Legaspi; STT GDC Philippines president and chief executive officer Carlo Malana, Meralco senior vice president and MPower head Redel M. Domingo, and Meralco vice president and MPower Retail Sales head Eddie John V. Adug.
Meralco Continues to Power Progress, Drive Value for Stakeholders

Critical foundation of the Phl digital economy

“As the Philippines rapidly accelerates its digital transformation, data centers are becoming a critical foundation of the country’s digital economy. From cloud computing and artificial intelligence to digital banking and e-commerce, these technologies rely on secure and reliable infrastructure powered by energy,” says STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana.

Partnerships like this demonstrate how collaboration between world-class digital infrastructure providers and trusted energy partners can help enable the next phase of the Philippines’ digital growth,” he added.

“By ensuring reliable and sustainable power for data center operations, we are helping lay the groundwork for a future where the country can confidently support its growing digital ambitions,” Malana stressed.

Joint venture

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture with leading digital solutions platform Globe Telecom; major conglomerate, Ayala Corporation; and Singapore-based data center service provider, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Meralco senior vice president and head of MPower Redel M. Domingo said Meralco recognizes the steady growth of data centers in the country as more businesses require robust data management and digital services support.

“Great partnerships are built on trust, a shared vision, and a commitment to move forward together. Through this agreement, we reaffirm MPower’s commitment to delivering reliable, flexible, and competitive energy solutions that empower our partners to grow and succeed,” he said.

“MPower remains committed to championing customer choice by offering cost-competitive electricity supply and flexible energy solutions that empower businesses in their transition to more efficient operations,” Domingo added.

MPower Meralco STT GDC deal
Philippines data center power supply
renewable energy for data centers

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