As of 8 a.m. on 26 August, Balaoan posted the highest vaccination coverage at 70.8 percent, followed by Sudipen at 70.7 percent and Pugo at 70 percent.

Tubao recorded 68.1 percent, Aringay 63.6 percent, Santol 63.4 percent and Agoo 61.2 percent.

Rosario reached 59.9 percent, followed by Luna at 57.7 percent, Bacnotan at 54.8 percent, Bangar at 54.7 percent, San Gabriel at 54.5 percent, Bagulin at 54.3 percent and Caba at 54.2 percent.

The City of San Fernando recorded 53.9 percent coverage, while San Juan posted 52.5 percent, Burgos 51.7 percent and Bauang 51.2 percent.

Santo Tomas and Naguilian remained below the halfway mark at 46.9 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively.

Provincial authorities urged parents and guardians to bring eligible children to vaccination sites before the campaign ends to provide them additional protection against measles and rubella.