DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the Philippines-Japan partnership has expanded beyond its traditional focus on infrastructure to cover peace and development in Mindanao, human resource development, climate action, health, digital connectivity, and maritime safety and security.

Japan’s development financing has supported a broader range of Philippine priorities as the two countries pursue sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

During Endo’s tenure, DEPDev said cooperation between Manila and Tokyo deepened in both scale and scope, with projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, institutions and community resilience.

In his farewell remarks, Endo credited DEPDev’s leadership and technical teams for helping turn bilateral cooperation into concrete development outcomes and expressed confidence in the department’s continued efforts toward a more inclusive and resilient economy.

DEPDev Undersecretary Joseph Capuno also stressed the need to translate bilateral agreements into tangible benefits for Filipinos as development priorities evolve.

Balisacan said the Philippines expects to build on the gains achieved during Endo’s tenure, with ongoing projects and initiatives expected to strengthen institutions and benefit communities.

The partnership with Japan remains particularly significant given its position as the country’s biggest ODA partner, providing more than a third of the Philippines’ total development assistance financing.