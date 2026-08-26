One of the youngest undersecretaries at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and one of only two women currently holding the position, Gutierrez oversees programs providing free legal assistance to underserved Filipinos while supporting initiatives for women and persons deprived of liberty.

“It reaffirmed my belief that the law is at its most meaningful when it protects ordinary people and restores their dignity,” Gutierrez said.

Among the DOJ’s avenues for bringing legal services closer to the public are the DOJ Action Center and DOJ Katarungan Offices, where Filipinos can seek free legal assistance, guidance and referrals.

Gutierrez also hosts Legally Speaking, a television program that explains legal issues in language intended to be easier for the public to understand.

Her advocacy also extends to women deprived of liberty, an issue she first encountered as a student while visiting the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong.

“There were so many mothers inside. Many committed crimes because of poverty. That experience made me realize how complicated life can be, and that many people simply need someone willing to help them find a second chance,” she recalled.

Gutierrez has since helped establish partnerships providing legal and medical assistance, education, livelihood opportunities and skills training to women in correctional facilities to prepare them for reintegration into their families and communities.

She joins fellow 2026 honorees Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, journalist Glenda Gloria, Mayor Tin Antonio, Dr. Reinabelle Reyes, Chef Quenee Villar, Jessica Sy, Shiela Valderrama, Shyla Tan and Dr. Nelda Valencia-Eufemio, among others.

The awardees are featured in People Asia’s August-September 2026 issue and will be formally recognized on 29 September.

For Gutierrez, the recognition puts a spotlight on the work she hopes to continue: bringing justice within reach of more Filipinos and giving women facing difficult circumstances opportunities to rebuild their lives.