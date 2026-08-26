Best known for its gaming smartphones and performance-focused technology, nubia said the event forms part of its effort to broaden the NEOverse community by connecting with Filipinos through interests beyond gaming.

From gaming to running

Participants took on the 5K route before joining post-run activities organized by nubia and its partners.

Cotti Coffee provided complimentary drinks, while participants could also take part in games, raffles and a photo booth.

Other partners included Tyeso, which provided complimentary tumblers, while QuickFX distributed products to participants. VIU Philippines also offered premium subscription perks.

Giveaways included the nubia Neo 5 Max PadPhone and limited-edition nubia x Cotti Coffee merchandise.

Representatives from nubia Philippines and Cotti Coffee Philippines, including Gavin Lian, Jeffrey Hsu and Paula Palo, also joined the event.

The smartphone brand said the activity reflects its effort to position NEOverse as a community encompassing gaming, content creation, studying, work, entertainment and other interests.

NEOverse moves beyond gaming