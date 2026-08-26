More than 350 runners took to the streets of Makati City as nubia Philippines expanded its NEOverse Max Out campaign beyond gaming with its first social run.
Held on 23 August at MJ Plaza, the 5-kilometer NEOverse Max Out Social Run was organized in partnership with Cotti Coffee Philippines and brought together runners of varying experience levels for a morning of fitness and community activities.
Best known for its gaming smartphones and performance-focused technology, nubia said the event forms part of its effort to broaden the NEOverse community by connecting with Filipinos through interests beyond gaming.
Participants took on the 5K route before joining post-run activities organized by nubia and its partners.
Cotti Coffee provided complimentary drinks, while participants could also take part in games, raffles and a photo booth.
Other partners included Tyeso, which provided complimentary tumblers, while QuickFX distributed products to participants. VIU Philippines also offered premium subscription perks.
Giveaways included the nubia Neo 5 Max PadPhone and limited-edition nubia x Cotti Coffee merchandise.
Representatives from nubia Philippines and Cotti Coffee Philippines, including Gavin Lian, Jeffrey Hsu and Paula Palo, also joined the event.
The smartphone brand said the activity reflects its effort to position NEOverse as a community encompassing gaming, content creation, studying, work, entertainment and other interests.
The social run marks a broader push by nubia to bring its “Max Out” concept to different communities and lifestyles.
Rather than limiting NEOverse to its traditional gaming audience, the company said it wants to create activities around different interests while maintaining the performance-focused identity associated with its devices.
The Makati run is among the first activities under that expanded approach.
nubia is also preparing another community activity in September, when actress Sanya Lopez is scheduled to hold her first exclusive TikTok Live with nubia Philippines.
The company said more collaborations and community experiences are planned as it continues to expand NEOverse beyond gaming.