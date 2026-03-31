Nubia opens the NEOverse

The launch event also introduced the NEOverse concept, designed as an immersive gaming ecosystem that reflects the culture of today’s players, creators and esports communities. Attendees were given hands-on access to the devices through interactive demos and gaming-focused activities.

The NEOverse also integrates additional gaming-focused elements such as an AI Copilot Demi 2.0, designed to assist users in gameplay strategies, alongside a flat and ergonomic design aimed at improving grip and control during extended sessions.

PR manager Paula Pao said Nubia’s approach to gaming goes beyond hardware performance. “For Nubia, gaming is not just about playing; it is about creating and sharing memories with the people you play with,” she said.

The event was attended by company executives, including Ni Fei, senior vice president of ZTE Corporation and president of ZTE Mobile Devices, underscoring the strategic importance of gaming in Nubia’s product direction. The brand said gaming has been central to its identity since 2018, with a continued focus on user-driven design and performance innovations.