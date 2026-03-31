Nubia opens the NEOverse

Nubia Philippines on 28 March 2026 launched its Neo 5 Series, introducing a gaming-focused lineup it calls the “NEOverse,” as the brand strengthens its push into the competitive mobile gaming segment.
The series includes the NEO 5 5G, NEO 5 Pro and NEO 5 GT, all powered by RedMagic Lab and built with features aimed at sustained gaming performance. These include a built-in cooling fan, Neo Triggers 5.0 for added control, a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, and a 6,210mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging. Prices range from P11,999 to P19,999, positioning the lineup within the midrange market.
The launch event also introduced the NEOverse concept, designed as an immersive gaming ecosystem that reflects the culture of today’s players, creators and esports communities. Attendees were given hands-on access to the devices through interactive demos and gaming-focused activities.
The NEOverse also integrates additional gaming-focused elements such as an AI Copilot Demi 2.0, designed to assist users in gameplay strategies, alongside a flat and ergonomic design aimed at improving grip and control during extended sessions.
PR manager Paula Pao said Nubia’s approach to gaming goes beyond hardware performance. “For Nubia, gaming is not just about playing; it is about creating and sharing memories with the people you play with,” she said.
The event was attended by company executives, including Ni Fei, senior vice president of ZTE Corporation and president of ZTE Mobile Devices, underscoring the strategic importance of gaming in Nubia’s product direction. The brand said gaming has been central to its identity since 2018, with a continued focus on user-driven design and performance innovations.