Launched in March at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall, the campaign introduced the nubia Neo 5 Series through interactive gaming zones, exclusive offers, and appearances by brand ambassadors ONIC Philippines and Sanya Lopez, alongside partners UNISOC, Geely Philippines, and Tianlala.

As part of its community-driven initiatives, nubia partnered with UNISOC and ONIC Philippines to launch the Clash of Sonics Community Tournament, giving aspiring grassroots esports teams an opportunity to compete using the nubia Neo 5 Series.

Champion team Totch ODK Heroes won five nubia Neo 5 5G smartphones powered by the UNISOC T9300 processor during the nubia 6.6 NEOverse Hypermode Live event.

Beyond esports, nubia sustained the campaign through TikTok activations, livestreams, creator collaborations, e-commerce promotions, and online engagements to keep the NEOverse community active after the product launch.

The campaign also partnered with Geely Philippines for the nationwide raffle promotion, giving customers a chance to win a Geely GX3 Pro and nubia Neo 5 Series smartphones.

The grand prize was awarded to Clark Adel Marquez, whose winning entry came from a nubia Neo 5 Series purchased by his father, Adel Era Marquez. The ceremonial turnover was led by nubia Philippines Country Manager Gavin Lian, PR Manager Paula Palo, and Geely Motor Philippines Sales Director Chuck Guo.

Following the campaign's success, nubia announced the next chapter of the NEOverse with #NEOverseMaxOut: Max Out Your World, set to launch this August alongside the nubia Neo 5 Max and nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition.

The company said the upcoming expansion aims to position the NEOverse as a broader lifestyle ecosystem that goes beyond gaming by supporting entertainment, creativity, productivity, and everyday experiences.