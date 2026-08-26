“To all our job applicants, please be cautious of illegal recruitment. Immigration New Zealand has provided tips on how to avoid illegal recruitment. This includes red flags like charging exorbitant placement fees, because placement fees are strictly prohibited in New Zealand,” Cacdac said.

The DMW and the embassy urged applicants to carefully review employment contracts, recruitment fees and working conditions before signing documents or making payments.

The DMW also reminded applicants to deal only with licensed recruitment agencies and verify job offers through its official channels.

The warning came as the Philippines and New Zealand marked 60 years of diplomatic relations during Friendship Week on 25 August.

With the theme “Engaging the Stakeholders with a Sense of Commitment and Genuine Partnership,” the event highlighted cooperation between Manila and Wellington in protecting the welfare, safety and dignity of overseas Filipino workers.

Cacdac cited two bilateral agreements underpinning labor cooperation between the countries: the 2008 Memorandum of Agreement and the 2015 Agreement on Principles and Controls for Recruiting and Safeguarding Filipino Workers in New Zealand.

“The Philippines and New Zealand have consistently sought to ensure that labor mobility is conducted in an orderly, responsible, and mutually beneficial manner, with full regard for workers’ rights, welfare, and dignity. At the center of this relationship are our people,” Cacdac said.

New Zealand Ambassador Catherine McIntosh said cooperation between the two countries has expanded across trade, education, agriculture, renewable energy, defense and security, and people-to-people ties.

“New Zealand values our cooperation with the Department in promoting the welfare of Filipino workers and ensuring that labor mobility continues to deliver positive outcomes for workers, employers, and communities alike,” McIntosh said.

“Friendship Week reminds us that strong bilateral relationships are not built by governments alone. They are built through everyday interactions between people, through friendships, workplaces, schools, churches, families, and communities.”

McIntosh also highlighted the contribution of Filipino workers to New Zealand, saying Filipinos account for 70 percent of the beekeeping workforce supporting the country’s Mānuka honey industry.

DMW records show that more than 38,000 Filipino migrant workers are currently in New Zealand.