The fresh bananas were sourced from accredited farms in Davao del Norte and processed in an accredited packing facility, complying with New Zealand’s food safety and plant quarantine requirements.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the latest shipment reflects increasing overseas demand for Philippine-grown products.

“This is welcome news for our farmers and exporters. It proves there is a growing market for high-quality Philippine products overseas,” Tiu Laurel said. “At the Department of Agriculture, we are working double time to open more export markets for our farm products because every new market creates better opportunities to increase farmers’ incomes, generate rural jobs and build a more competitive agricultural sector.”

Department of Agriculture Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the repeat shipment demonstrates Davao’s ability to consistently supply export-grade produce, while Agriculture Undersecretary for Export Philip Young said expanding markets for native crops such as saba bananas will help strengthen the country’s agricultural export portfolio and provide farmers with more stable sources of income.