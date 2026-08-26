“We take these allegations seriously. The PNP will ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly, promptly and without interference, and that appropriate administrative and criminal charges will be pursued if the allegations are substantiated,” Nartatez said Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on 8 August and involved two 21-year-old female criminology interns.

The Professional Criminologists Association of the Philippines earlier said it would pursue legal action that could lead to the revocation of the officers’ professional licenses.

Nartatez directed Police Regional Office 10 and the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office to expedite the investigation and submit a full report.

He also ordered the PNP Internal Affairs Service to monitor the proceedings to ensure impartiality.

The PNP said safeguards were being implemented to protect the interns from possible intimidation or retaliation.

“We will not tolerate any abuse of authority or conduct that violates the dignity and rights of our interns, civilians or fellow personnel. Those found responsible will be held accountable,” Nartatez said.