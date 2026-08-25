PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura will serve as guest of honor.

“The arrival of these seven helicopters completes the delivery of all 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters acquired under the PAF’s modernization program, marking a significant milestone in the development of the country’s rotary-wing capability,” Basco said.

The additional helicopters will boost the Air Force’s capability to conduct troop and personnel transport, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, search and rescue, medical evacuation and other critical air operations.

Basco said the larger Black Hawk fleet would allow the PAF to provide more responsive air support for both national defense and emergency operations.

“The completion of the S-70i Black Hawk acquisition reinforces the PAF’s commitment to building a credible, agile, and mission-ready air force capable of protecting the nation and serving the Filipino people whenever and wherever needed,” she said.