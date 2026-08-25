Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin reunite anew in a new vertical drama on iWant, “A Cake to Remember,” which premieres on 28 August.
This comes a year after they teamed up in the 2025 teleserye “Sins of the Father,” with Gerald Anderson in the lead role.
In “A Cake to Remember,” Diaz plays Mandy, a pastry chef struggling to keep her bakery afloat. She accepts a wedding cake order, only to discover that the client is her ex-fiancé, Landon (Seth), the man who stood her up on their wedding day.
Landon, it appears, lost his memory and fell into a coma after an accident before their wedding.
Hoping to revive their lost love, Mandy bakes the cakes they once shared, hoping the familiar flavors will help Landon remember their past.
“A Cake to Remember” is the latest addition to iWant’s growing lineup of vertical dramas, following “The Chambermaid’s Daughter,” “Twist of Fate” and “Will You Fake Marry Me?”
The first batch of episodes drops on 28 August, with Part 2 following on 4 September. All five initial episodes will be available for free on iWant, as well as on the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook, TikTok and YouTube pages.