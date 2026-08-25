Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin reunite anew in a new vertical drama on iWant, “A Cake to Remember,” which premieres on 28 August.

This comes a year after they teamed up in the 2025 teleserye “Sins of the Father,” with Gerald Anderson in the lead role.

In “A Cake to Remember,” Diaz plays Mandy, a pastry chef struggling to keep her bakery afloat. She accepts a wedding cake order, only to discover that the client is her ex-fiancé, Landon (Seth), the man who stood her up on their wedding day.